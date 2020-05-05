Thames Valley Police fine 600 for breaching lockdown rules

More than 600 people have been fined by Thames Valley Police for breaching lockdown rules.

Data released by the National Police Chief’s Council (NPCC) shows that between Friday, March 27, the week that lockdown began, and Wednesday, April 27, 649 people in the Thames Valley were issued fixed penalty notices under emergency health regulations.

According to the figures, between March 27 and April 13, 219 fines were issued, and then between April 14 and April 27, a further 260 were handed out.

Thames Valley Police issued more fines than any other police force in England and Wales during this period according to the data, but different forces have different processing times.

In total, 8,877 fixed penalty notices were issued across England up to April 27, compared to 299 in Wales. Across England, 82 per cent of fines were issued to males, 15 per cent to females and three per cent unknown.

Of those fined, 36 per cent were aged 18-24 and 31 per cent were aged 25-34. Data was not provided on other age ranges.

NPCC Chair Martin Hewitt said: “As the latest provisional figures on the number of fines issued show, the vast majority of people continue to do the right thing, staying at home in order to protect the NHS and help save lives.

“The figures also show our use of the enforcement powers remains proportionate with just 0.02 per cent of the population in England being issued with a fine.

“I want to thank people for continuing to follow the regulations – I recognise it’s not easy and that this is a challenging time for us all.

“Our approach of ‘engage, explain and encourage, and only as a last resort, enforce’ will continue. It is working.

“I urge the public to keep going, keep following the advice: stay home, protect the NHS and save lives.”