Missing girl found safe and well

10:25AM, Wednesday 29 April 2020
A 15-year-old girl who had been reported missing from Maidenhead has been found.
Anais Panton has been located by the police safe and well, police revealed today (Wednesday).
The police have thanked the media and public for sharing an appeal and helping locate her.
