    • Missing girl found safe and well

    George Roberts

    Thames Valley police available 24/7 for domestic abuse victims

    A 15-year-old girl who had been reported missing from Maidenhead has been found.

    Anais Panton has been located by the police safe and well, police revealed today (Wednesday).

    The police have thanked the media and public for sharing an appeal and helping locate her.

