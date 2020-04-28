New collection scheme launched at Maidenhead Foodshare

A ‘small way to make a big difference’ is how a new scheme has been described which sees people collect food on their doorstep for Maidenhead Foodshare.

There are now more than 90 micro collection points across the town where people can donate non-perishable items which are then delivered to the foodbank.

The idea was the brainchild of Cllr Helen Price (The Borough First, Clewer and Dedworth East) who set up the scheme for Windsor’s foodbank after it struggled to meet demand when the coronavirus outbreak began after collection points in churches were forced to close and supermarket donations decreased.

Nigel Cohen, trustee of Maidenhead Foodshare said: “The critical point for us is that this is the difference between us having enough food or not. It’s not a heroic scheme, it’s a humble way of helping but it allows thousands of people in Maidenhead to drop off food easily, right round the corner from their home.

“This is a way to help people in a small way, but it makes a big difference.”

People can volunteer to become a collection point and leave a box outside their home which can then be filled up by neighbours on the street.

Last week the Advertiser revealed that the charity is currently supporting more than 700 people in the town after demand doubled and it has moved into the former Argos unit in the Nicholsons centre.

Former TBF local elections candidate Tom Easten adapted the scheme for Maidenhead and put out an appeal on social media on Thursday.

He said: “We had 100 volunteers by the end of the day. The response has been overwhelming; people have been flooding in with offers to help.

“We don’t want to have too many boxes on the same streets, if people could check the map and if they see a gap in their area then volunteer.

“Or if someone is already collecting on their street then help raise awareness, we need people to know the boxes are there.”

Email maidenheadfood@gmail.com if you would like to volunteer.