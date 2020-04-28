Time running out to submit your Top Pet 2020 entry

Time is running out to submit your entries in our search for our Top Pet 2020.

You have until Friday to enter our annual search to find the area's favourite pet.

We started the competition earlier than planned this year to recognise the important companionship our pets will offer us throughout periods of isolation and the difficult weeks ahead.

They provide comfort, stress relief, friendship and laughter every day, so let’s celebrate them together.

The competition is not restricted to traditional pets like cats and dogs. There are no classes or entry criteria apart from the requirement for all entries to be domestic pets – no matter how weird or wonderful.

The owner of the winning pet will receive a photo shoot for them and their pet with an Advertiser photographer and a framed 8”x 10” photograph of choice from the shoot.

To enter your pet simply email your photo to us (sorry, no posted photos) showing it in all its glory. Include with it, your name, your pet’s name and your daytime telephone number.

Send it to jamesp@baylismedia.co.uk by Friday, May 1.

We will then print all the photos in the Advertiser paper and on the Maidenhead Advertiser website and ask readers to vote for their favourite.

The winner will be the pet which polls the most votes.

Please note that all photographs submitted should be in jpg format and should be no less than 1MB in size.

For full terms and conditions visit maidenhead-advertiser.co.uk/section/969/terms-and-conditions