15-year-old girl goes missing from Maidenhead

Police are appealing for help finding a 15-year-old who has gone missing from Maidenhead.

Anais Panton was last seen in Maidenhead earlier today (Monday).

She is about 5ft 4ins tall, of slim build, and with black, shoulder-length straight hair. She was last seen wearing black jeans and a white top with black trainers.

Her hair is in a different style now to the picture provided by police above.

Anais also has links to London, particularly Brixton.

Investigating officer PC Zoe Rockall: “We are very concerned about Anais and would like anyone who may know where she is to get in touch.

“If you see this Anais, please get in touch with the police, family or friends so we can ensure you are a safe and well.

“If you have information which could help find her, please contact Thames Valley Police by calling 101, quoting the reference 43200124403 or make a report online.”