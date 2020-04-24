Fire service calls for no bonfires

Royal Berkshire Fire and Rescue Service is asking residents to refrain from starting bonfires in these challenging times.

Charlotte Lee, East Hub Prevention Manager, said:

“With the weather improving and more of us now staying at home, it is understandable that people will be tempted to start work on the garden or around the home which can generate rubbish and waste.

"But using bonfires as a means to dispose of rubbish can put extra pressure on firefighters, Thames Valley Fire Control Service and other emergency services.

“A bonfire can quickly become out of control, coupled with the fact that they can also cause problems for people who may have a respiratory illness or condition.

To report a bonfire due to nuisance from smoke and you are sure that it’s not a risk to life or property please contact your Local Authority in the first instance.

Royal Berkshire Fire and Rescue Service is continuing to respond to emergencies, but is asking residents to take proactive steps to stay safe during this challenging time.

The service's home safety advice can be found on its website.