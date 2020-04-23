Government ramps up testing with home kits and nationwide study

The Government is increasing the amount of testing for COVID-19, introducing home kits, organising testing for all essential workers and inviting people to take part in a virus and antibody study.

In the daily briefing, health secretary Matt Hancock said that from today, employers of essential workers will be able to go on gov.uk to get a test for any of their staff who need one.

From tomorrow, any essential workers who need a test will be able to book an appointment on gov.uk themselves directly. Those who are unable to go online can apply via their employer.

This applies to people in essential worker’s households as well. The process will be free and appointments and results will be confirmed by text.

There are now 30 regional test sites in the UK, and the Government is also introducing home test kits and mobile testing sites with the help of the armed forces.

In addition, letters inviting people to come and be tested for the purposes of research are being sent out, starting today.

This virus, infection and antibody study aims to find out how many people have had COVID-19 in the past, as well as how many currently have it.

If receiving a letter, Mr Hancock said: “Respond to it as soon as you can, because you will be doing your bit.”