SITE INDEX

Fullscreen
Fri, 17
14 °C
Sat, 18
13 °C
Sun, 19
19 °C
  • Book an Advert
  • Buy a photo
  • Submit a story

    • Maidenhead Fire Station seeking to display artwork

    George Roberts

    MAIDENHEAD 131408-33

    Firefighters want to put paintings and drawings up on display at Maidenhead Fire Station.

    Firefighters have asked for children in the area to send in their artwork so they can put it up on display.
     
    Yesterday (Thursday) Maidenhead Fire Station put out an appeal on Twitter for artistic youngsters to send in their paintings and drawings.
     
    Firefighters at the station hope to put as many artworks as possible up on display in the windows of the station, in Bridge Road, to help spur on police officers, ambulance crew members and NHS workers as they go past.
     
    There is no age limit, so children of any age, and even creative mums and dads, can get involved.
     
    Prospective artists should post their works to Maidenhead Fire Station, Bridge Road, Maidenhead, SL6 8PG. Or you can upload them on Twitter and tag the fire station - @MaidenheadFS - in the image.

    Comments

    Leave your comment

    Share your opinions on

    Characters left: 1500

    Paid Stories

    Most read

    Top Ten Articles

    © Copyright 2016 Baylis Media Limited All right reserved