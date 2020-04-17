Maidenhead Fire Station seeking to display artwork

Firefighters have asked for children in the area to send in their artwork so they can put it up on display.



Yesterday (Thursday) Maidenhead Fire Station put out an appeal on Twitter for artistic youngsters to send in their paintings and drawings.



Firefighters at the station hope to put as many artworks as possible up on display in the windows of the station, in Bridge Road, to help spur on police officers, ambulance crew members and NHS workers as they go past.



There is no age limit, so children of any age, and even creative mums and dads, can get involved.



Prospective artists should post their works to Maidenhead Fire Station, Bridge Road, Maidenhead, SL6 8PG. Or you can upload them on Twitter and tag the fire station - @MaidenheadFS - in the image.