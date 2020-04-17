Firefighters warn against having bonfires during the coronavirus outbreak

People have been warned not to have bonfires during the coronavirus pandemic after Maidenhead firefighters were called out to extinguish one last night (Thursday).

Maidenhead fire station were called out to Bissley Drive at around 10pm after the bonfire was at risk of spreading to nearby bushes and becoming out of control.

Firefighters extinguished it and have urged people to think about their neighbours during the outbreak and not put additional pressure on emergency services.

The council has also urged residents to not have bonfires and suggested people compost garden waste instead.