Firefighters warn against having bonfires during the coronavirus outbreak

08:44AM, Friday 17 April 2020
People have been warned not to have bonfires during the coronavirus pandemic after Maidenhead firefighters were called out to extinguish one last night (Thursday).
Maidenhead fire station were called out to Bissley Drive at around 10pm after the bonfire was at risk of spreading to nearby bushes and becoming out of control.
Firefighters extinguished it and have urged people to think about their neighbours during the outbreak and not put additional pressure on emergency services.
The council has also urged residents to not have bonfires and suggested people compost garden waste instead.
Instead of having a bonfire, which can add to someone’s existing respiratory conditions, please compost your garden waste where possible, and stack or bag up rubbish for disposal when the current emergency is over #COVID19. pic.twitter.com/xdjBz0duhN— RBWM (@RBWM) April 11, 2020
Comments
Paid Stories
Most read
Top Ten Articles
This page will be updated throughout the week with the latest news and updates on the coronavirus outbreak in Maidenhead, Windsor and Slough.
A further five patients who tested positive for Covid-19 have died at Wexham Park Hospital.