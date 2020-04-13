Traffic collision on A4 in Maidenhead

A traffic collision took place on the A4 in Maidenhead this morning.

At 11.40am, two fire crews from Maidenhead and one from Windsor attended the scene of a crash near the junction with Highway Avenue between two small cars.

The firefighters rescued one of the drivers, who was trapped in the car, and the individual was taken away in an ambulance with mild injuries.

The other driver was uninjured, and no other people were involved in the collision.