Royal Borough figures send Boris Johnson messages of support

Figures from across the area have sent well wishes to the Prime Minister Boris Johnson after he was admitted to intensive care on Monday with worsening coronavirus symptoms.



Maidenhead MP and Mr Johnson’s predecessor at Number 10, Theresa May, led the messages of support on social media.



She said: “My thoughts and prayers are with Boris Johnson and his family as he continues to receive treatment in hospital.



“This horrific virus does not discriminate. Anyone can get it. Anyone can spread it. Please #StayHomeSaveLives”



Councillors from around the Royal Borough, across parties, were also quick to show their support for Mr Johnson, who is receiving treatment at St Thomas' Hospital in London.



Cllr Stuart Carroll (Con, Boyn Hill), lead member for adult social care, children’s services, health and mental health, said: “I wish ⁦Boris Johnson⁩ a speedy and full recovery.



“Praying for him tonight. Whatever your political views, we need our Prime Minister back and healthy. On a human level, thinking of his family and loved ones during this immensely worrying time.”



Cllr Helen Taylor (TBF, Oldfield), was keen to get across that the nation was behind the Prime Minister, whatever their political allegiance.



She said: “These are worrying times and many are losing family and loved ones.



“This virus shows no regard for political parties and neither should we, when we extend our thoughts and hope for those affected. Thoughts tonight for Boris Johnson”



Catherine Del Campo (Lib Dem, Furze Platt) added: “Sorry to hear that @BorisJohnson is so poorly. It’s a dreadful illness and I hope he recovers soon.”



MPs from Maidenhead’s neighbouring constituencies were also quick to wish the Prime Minister a speedy recovery.



Joy Morrissey, MP for Beaconsfield, said: “Now is not the time for political point-scoring or wise after-the-event armchair experts who have no comprehension of the unprecedented responsibility (let alone virus) presently being borne by our Prime Minister.

“Our prayers are with you Boris Johnson.”



Adam Afriyie, Windsor MP, added: “My thoughts and best wishes for a swift recovery are with the Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Carrie (Symonds) and child. Difficult days for so many people.”