Body found in river thought to be missing man

The body of a man retrieved from the river in Charvil on Friday is believed to be that of Alexander Stern, who was reported missing in January this year.

Alexander was last seen in Sonning on Saturday, January 11.

The death is being treated as unexplained but not suspicious and a file is being prepared for the coroner. Formal identification is yet to take place.

Alexander’s next of kin has been informed and is being supported.

A statement on Thames Valley Police website added: "They wish to express their gratitude to the community for their support throughout this difficult time."