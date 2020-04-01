Bin collections to go from weekly to fortnightly

The Royal Borough will now collect residential waste every two weeks, rather than weekly, starting from next Monday, April 6.

The temporary move to collections on a fortnightly basis is a result of staff reductions due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

Rather than collecting both the blue bins (recycling) and black bins (general waste) every week, these will be alternated.

Those in properties where the bins are communal will continue to have all their waste and recycling collected weekly.

Food waste collections will also continue to be collected weekly and collection dates will remain the same.

“More than half the country have an alternate weekly collection as a matter of course anyway, not just during COVID-19” said Cllr Donna Stimson (Con, St Mary's), lead member for environmental services.

“What we’re really hoping is that people take a bit more care. They’ve got a bit more time to maybe squash their recycling down and recycle as much of their waste as possible.”

The Royal Borough has said it will update its website with more detailed information soon.

The most recent updates from the Borough regarding the coronavirus can be found here.