Online exercise class to raise money for NHS 'Covid-19 Urgent Appeal'

A personal trainer is giving people the chance to donate to the NHS by joining his online exercise class from home.

Matt Wadie is holding the HIIT (High-Intensity Interval Training) workout tomorrow morning at 11am for the NHS Charities Together ‘Covid-19 Urgent Appeal’.

Donations to the appeal will fund items NHS staff and volunteers need, in addition to providing well-being packs and covering the cost of travel, parking, and accommodation.

All proceeds from the £7 class will go to the appeal and there is only one purchase per household.

Lasting 45 minutes the HIIT workout involves 40 seconds of exercise followed by 20 seconds of rest and exercises include resistance training for muscle toning and cardio for fat burning, there will also be a warm-up and cool down.

Matt, 32, lives in Woodley but his client-base is in Maidenhead after living in the town for 10 years up until two years ago.

He said: “We’ve all seen on the news how strained the NHS resources are during the crisis and every little will help ease the burden and pressure on the staff and volunteers.

“And it’s great for our mental health, especially during a lockdown.”

To be a part of the online and interactive HIIT workout:

1) Download the ‘Zoom’ app to a phone or tablet

2) Book onto the class here.

3) A unique log-in code will be sent to you via the email you provided

4) Log in to Zoom at 11am tomorrow using the code

5) Get active

The Covid-19 Urgent Appeal is being run by NHS Charities Together, formerly The Association of NHS Charities, a membership organisation representing, supporting and championing NHS Charities.

Almost £17 million of a £100 million target had been raised.

For more information about NHS Charities Together and to donate click here.