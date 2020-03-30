Thousands of pounds released to organisations helping the police amid COVID-19 outbreak

A £100,000 fund for organisations which support the police is being released early as an emergency response to the impact of coronavirus.



The Police Property Act Fund (PPAF) is created from money recovered by the police, and the proceeds from the sale of items which cannot be returned to identified owners.



The next round of the PPAF would normally be made available in the summer, but applications are now invited from voluntary and community groups which can support the police in delivering the response to the COVID-19 outbreak.



The decision was made by the Police and Crime Commissioner (PCC) for Thames Valley, Anthony Stansfeld, and the Chief Constable, John Campbell, who jointly manage the fund.



Earlier this year, £166,800 was distributed to 42 different organisations in addressing Police and Crime Plan priorities.



PCC for Thames Valley, Anthony Stansfeld said: “Now more than ever, we are seeing what important work the voluntary and community sector is having on the efforts to support those affected by the COVID-19 outbreak.



“We are pleased to be offering funding to those organisations who are supporting the police in delivering the response to this pandemic.



“Working in partnership with both statutory and voluntary organisations is crucial when addressing issues such as the prevention and reduction of crime.



“We have taken the decision to launch this fund early so that we can support this sector, and therefore our communities, at this challenging time.”



Chief Constable, John Campbell said: “We are keen to receive bids from those organisations who have been supporting our officers in delivering the response to the COVID-19 outbreak.



“Working together as a community is key for us to get through this difficult period and we want to do anything we can to support our communities - one way of which is launching this fund early.”



The closing date for applications is 12pm Monday, April 20. Further information and the application form can be found here.