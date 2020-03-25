Trading Standards warns against coronavirus scams

Trading Standards for Windsor and Maidenhead has issued warnings around coronavirus related scams, including fake offers of coronavirus testing kits.

A number of scam complaints were received last week, including bogus healthcare workers calling door-to-door, offering coronavirus home-tests. Such kits are not available for purchase.

In a statement, a Trading Standards spokesperson said:

“No one, including the NHS and the police, is conducting door-to-door coronavirus tests. If anyone comes to your door and claims to be conducting tests, please call 999.”

Nationally, there have also been reports of online marketplaces being used to sell goods like face masks and hand sanitisers that do not exist; or even ‘self-isolation boxes’ and other fake products that supposedly protect against or cure coronavirus.

Trading Standards is also warning residents to be on their guard regarding offers of help, considering the many community groups that have been set up to aid the self-isolated.

The Royal Borough Trading Standards team has put together a list of top tips to help residents stay safe.

• Ask to see ID from anyone who comes to your front door.

• Do not let uninvited callers into your home.

• If you receive a letter through the door offering help during the coronavirus, check to see that the offer is genuine. If unsure, ask a family member, friend or neighbour first.

• Do not give away personal information.

• Do not hand over bank cards or give out your PIN number either on the doorstep or over the telephone.

• Communicate regularly with your neighbours and consider joining your neighbourhood watch scheme.

Report concerns about doorstep callers to Trading Standards via the Citizens Advice Consumer Service Helpline on 0808 223 1133.