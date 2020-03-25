Royal Borough community hub for COVID-19 launches

The Royal Borough community hub, which connects the needy to volunteers during the pandemic, has been activated.

The hub will facilitate community groups and individuals who want to volunteer to co-ordinate their efforts and ensure that our most vulnerable residents get the help and support they need.

The Royal Borough is asking for the following:

Become a COVID–19 Good Neighbour

1) Find neighbours in need. They may be elderly or unwell, isolated and vulnerable.

2) Gather a group of helpers by messaging, calling or posting a note.

3) Let local leaders know by messaging, calling or through social media. They may be local councillors, community leaders, faith-group leaders, business leaders.

4) Help neighbours in need. Make contact via post or phone (avoid physical contact), dropping-off basic shopping, contacting medical or local services if needed, regular check-ins.

5) Share good stories. Tell your local leader what you’ve done, using social media (Twitter, Instagram, Facebook etc.)

6) Encourage friends to do the same.

Click on the link: www3.rbwm.gov.uk/goodneighbour

Become a volunteer

Complete a form and register via this link:

https://wamgetsrecycling.co.uk/covid-19-volunteering/

Request help

If in need of support, or know someone who needs it, fill in the form via this link:

https://wamgetsrecycling.co.uk/covid-19-support-request/

Inform the Royal Borough of services you already provide

If you are an organisation already working in your community and offering services, the Royal Borough can help reach the most vulnerable.

Email: info@wamgetinvolved.org.uk

For any more questions, email above.