Charity delivers vital hand wash to Wexham Park Hospital

A charity which recycles hotel toiletries has been helping the community during the coronavirus crisis by dropping off much needed hand soap and lotion to Wexham Park Hospital.

Clean Conscience, based at Thimble Business Park in Holyport, donated more than 300 toiletries to the hospital after receiving a message from staff.

The charity was set up by Gwen Powell in 2016 and sees toiletries collected from hotels, then sanitised, recycled and repackaged into care kits before being given to homeless and families in need for free.

Volunteers also dropped off products to Grundon's Clinical Waste Team - which had also ran out of hand soap and lotion.

The items were delivered on Friday, March 20 - before the Government advised people to socially distance themselves from one another.

Gwen said she felt grateful the charity could assist frontline workers during this crisis.

The charity has appealed for donations so it can continue running the service in the future.

Gwen added: "We do what we can but these are unprecedented times; we do not have unlimited access to supplies, only what we collect from our hotel partners and bulk donations that we intermittently receive from our distribution partners and ADA Cosmetics International."

Following the Government announcement that people should remain indoors if they can the charity has now closed its operational units at Thimble Business Park for the time being.

Visit here to find out more.