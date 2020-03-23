Government bans gatherings of more than two people in strict new measures

Bans on public gatherings of more than two people outside are among the strict new measures imposed by the Government to curb the spread of the coronavirus.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced tonight the public will be restricted to shopping for basic essentials only and one form of exercise a day, either alone or with a household member.

People can leave the house if they have a medical need, need to provide care to a vulnerable person or need to go to work if absolutely necessary.

The police have been handed powers to issue fines if these restrictions are ignored.

The Prime Minister said: “If you don’t follow the rules, the police will have the power to enforce them, including through fines and dispersing gatherings.”

All shops selling non-essential goods must close immediately.

Libraries, playgrounds, outdoor gyms and places of worship will also be closed.

All social events including weddings and baptisms have been stopped except for funerals.

Mr Johnson said the restrictions will be reviewed in three weeks and could be relaxed if the evidence ‘shows we are able to’.