Library fines waived and online reading services updated

The Royal Borough is waiving library fines and listing a collection of online reading resources to help keep people entertained and informed while social distancing.

Libraries in the borough are closed until further notice, following Government advice. Books can still be returned using the drop boxes outside all library buildings, though fines are being waived for this period.

Books can also be renewed online, by visiting www.rbwm.spydus.co.uk and clicking Log In on the right hand side. To log in, enter the details on your library card.

The list of online resources, including audio and e-books, can be found at:

https://www3.rbwm.gov.uk/info/200341/online_library_resources/400/online_resources

The Borough is also advising online reading via the Press Reader app. Using a library card, Press Reader will give anyone free access to thousands of free magazines and newspapers.

The Press Reader app is free to download on Google, Microsoft and Apple devices. There is a kids and tween category, featuring The Week Junior and the Beano.

To contact the Maidenhead libraries team by telephone, call 01628 796969. The team will be able to help and guide anyone who would like advice as to how to use and access these systems.