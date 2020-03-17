Man from Maidenhead convicted of drug offences

A man from Maidenhead has been convicted for being in possession of drugs.

Malik Khan, 31, was found guilty at Reading Magistrates Court on Friday (March 13) for possessing cannabis, a class B substance.

Investigating officer PC Luke Jenkins of Maidenhead police station, said:

“In Maidenhead we currently have a pilot drugs diversion scheme in place that seeks to rehabilitate drug users and end their reliance on illegal drugs.

“However, offenders found to be in possession of larger quantities of drugs, those suspected of supplying illegal substances or those who do not engage with the specialist support, will face arrest and prosecution.

“The scheme aims to reduce the harm caused by the use of drugs and drug related offences.”

Khan was stopped in his vehicle in Cox Green by a Thames Valley police officer two days earlier, at around 3pm.

After completing a stop and search, officers located a bag of cannabis in his vehicle.

In court, Khan was fined and ordered to pay a surcharge.