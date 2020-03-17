Manor Green School to close until further notice

Manor Green School has decided to close, until further notice, due to the risks of coronavirus.

In a letter published on the school’s website today (March 17), the headteacher, Joolz Scarlett wrote:“We currently find ourselves in unprecedented times given the risk to health that COVID-19 poses.

“We have been working over the past five days to look at how we can safely open, and not only meet the day to day needs of our students but also ensure risk to health remains at a minimum.”

According to the school, as a result of the newest advice from the Government regarding self-isolation and social distancing, around 35 per cent of Manor Green staff are currently not in work (though not all of these are showing symptoms of coronavirus).

The school states that the number of suspected cases is ‘very much on the increase’ and that this will have a knock-on effect on staffing.

The school is following current Government guidance identifying learning disabilities as a risk category.

“[As] this applies to the vast majority of our students, a decision has been made to close the school until this guidance is lifted by the government, or we receive different advice,” wrote Ms Scarlett.

“We appreciate that this will cause many implications for our students, their parents/carers, and wider family members but there is no other viable option at this time without compromising the safety of our students.”

Staff will continue to work, both from home and a minimal number in school, so that ongoing educational material can be provided to parents and carers while students are at home. The school is also looking at ways it can support students in receipt of free school meals.