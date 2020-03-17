Brett Foundation homeless charity 'open as usual'

The Brett Foundation homeless charity is “open for business as usual”, despite news of cancellations of groups and gatherings from up and down the country.

Sue Brett, founder of the charity, has said that the service will continue to open on a daily basis from 10am-12pm, offering breakfast, lunch and advice to anyone in need.

Though those delivering the food have taken up a drop-off and leave approach, rather than staying at the centre, the foundation’s volunteers are still happy to welcome visitors.

“We rely on our volunteer base, and it’s very important our volunteers feel comfortable. If our volunteers are worried, we’ll change things,” said Sue.

There is uncertainty and concern about what the pandemic will mean for the homeless; Sue says she is unaware of any official policy regarding moving homeless people to safe spaces, should they contract COVID-19.

“It is a worry – what do the homeless do? They can’t self-isolate,” she said. “If this virus makes you feel as ill as it’s supposed to make you feel, you want a bed, you want somewhere safe.”

If the situation escalates, the plan is for the Brett Foundation to begin a takeaway food service, putting food in containers and leaving it for visitors to pick up, even if visitors and volunteers are no longer available to gather on the site.

“We’ll still help them, one way or another,” Sue said.