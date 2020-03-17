List of events cancelled or postponed due to coronavirus

Many events in Maidenhead and Windsor have been cancelled or postponed due to coronavirus. We will be updating this page regularly - if you would like us to mention your event or meeting please email gracew@baylismedia.co.uk

MAIDENHEAD: The Maidenhead and District Chamber of Commerce has cancelled its gala dinner and dance due to the uncertainty surrounding coronavirus.

The annual Gala Dinner and Dance raises money for good causes in the community and was due to be held on Saturday, March 28

A statement shared on its social media pages on Friday, March 13, said: “It is with regret that your chamber executive have decided that as a result of Covid-19 being declared a global pandemic and uncertainty around the restrictions this may bring for gatherings over the coming months, we will postpone the gala dinner and dance.”

Guests who have already purchased tickets will be refunded. There is no revised date for the event at this time.

The statement adds the chamber will continue to hold its regular monthly events over unless the Government advice changes.

Visit https://bit.ly/2QlAw0W to view the statement in full.

BRAY: Bray Parish Council (BPC) has cancelled all meetings and closed the Parish Office until the end of April.

The BPC are asking residents to call on 01628 777997, or email the parish clerk, Mrs Susan Cook, at clerk@brayparishcouncil.gov.uk

The "Silly Bingo" fundraising night by Holyport Community Trust, scheduled on March 20 and refenced in the last issue of the Advertiser (Bray community page), is now cancelled.

Organiser Maz Coppinger said: “Be assured that the Holyport War Memorial fundraising team will be back up and working just as soon as we possibly can. Thank you to all our past & future supporters.”

COOKHAM: Cookham Parish Council (CPC) has cancelled its annual parish meeting at Cookham Library in High Road on Tuesday.

In light of the coronavirus (CPC) made the decision to postpone that because it felt that as a public body it should not be encouraging people into a situation that may present a risk to health.

CPC continue to monitor the situation as it develops and set a new date for the meeting in due course.

MARLOW: Those holding tickets for events at the Marlow Business Festival will be able to use them for rearranged dates, or receive a refund.

The Marlow Chamber of Commerce event was due to be held next weekend but has been postponed over coronavirus fears.

Organisers announced last week that they had taken the decision to move the festival to a 'different weekend, later in the year' because of ‘current uncertainty and containment planning'.

The festival was scheduled to go ahead on the weekend of March 26-29 and included plans for seminars, talks and a scavenger hunt around Marlow.

Visit www.marlowchamber.com for more.

MAIDENHEAD: The monthly bazaar at St Mark's Crescent Methodist Church, due to be held on March 21, has been cancelled.

A spokeswoman said: "Due to Coronevirus restrictions it has been decided, with regret to cancel the Monthly Bazaar.

"Our apologies to all who usually give us their support."

The Thames Valley Talks event at Maidenhead Sailing Club on March 19, featuring volcanologist and geologist John Ashford, has been postponed indefinitely. The organisers considered using video technology for the talk, but chose to postpone for simplicity.

DATCHET: An annual Easter egg hunt has been postponed following Government advice on suppressing COVID-19.

The Datchet Easter Egg Hunt was due to take place at Datchet St Mary’s Primary Academy on Sunday, April 5.

Katie Moseley, co-organiser of the event, said: “We have cancelled the Datchet Easter egg hunt in light of the current coronavirus, as the Government suggests people should not be attending unnecessary social events.

“We hope to have an alternative event in the summer pending any further Government advice.”

MARLOW: A charity concert due to take place in Marlow has been cancelled following the coronavirus outbreak across the country..

The Charity Youth Concert by Orchestra and Choir of the Chiltern Music Academy, due to take place at All Saints Church on Saturday, has been called off.

The Rotary Club will still make a donation to the Chiltern Music Academy despite the cancellation, and it is hoped the event can go ahead as normal next year.

For a ticket refund, contact the person or organisation you purchased them from.

MARLOW: A schools eco-conference has been postponed.

The Marlow Schools Eco Conference will no longer be held on Thursday, March 26.

The conference was set to be the first of its kind in the area.

The organisers are seeking to rearrange a future date.

Kevin Ford, Headteacher at Great Marlow School, where it was due to take place, said: “The safety of our students always comes first.

"We feel that this is the right decision, not only for the students of all the schools involved, but also the speakers and supporting organisations.

"We very much look forward to rescheduling this special event for a future date.”

MARLOW: The Marlow-Maidenhead Passengers Association AGM will no longer take place this month.

The meeting was set to take place at Bourne End Community Centre on Friday, March 27.

It will be rearranged at a later date.

MAIDENHEAD: Norden Farm will be closed to the public from tomorrow (Wednesday).

The theatre in Altwood Road said its intention is to reopen on Monday, April 6, but they will continue to take advice on this.

Norden Farm said staff would be contacting customers who have tickets for filsm and events over this period. Customrs can receive a credit to Norden Farm account of a refund.

The theatre is also inviting audiences to donate the cost of their ticket to Norden Farm.

Jane Corry, chief executive and artistic director said: "It is with great sadness and a heavy heart that we have taken the very difficult decision to close to the public, temporarily during this unprecedented health crisis. We thank all our supporters for their understanding at this extraordinary time."

WINDSOR: Theatre Royal Windsor has closed.

The box office team will be contacting patrons who hold tickets to events and performances affected during the coming weeks.

A spokesman added: "We are very sympathetic to the fact this is affecting everyone’s lives in some way, as we are to the audiences who are still looking forward to coming to the theatre.

We are also extremely aware of our 100+ employees’ and our supply chains’ financial dependence on the theatre being open and tickets being purchased.

"We are working hard to reschedule performances and events where possible and where we are successful your tickets will be transferred to the new dates and we will contact you to inform you and confirm you are happy with this.

"As you may be aware, Theatre Royal Windsor is completely unsubsidised, so we receive no funding from either the Government or the council.

"In light of this, a full refund of all lost performances would be financially devastating for us, and as a regional theatre we do not have the ability to sustain potentially prolonged losses, so we are asking all ticket holders for the cancelled performances to consider, if you are able, donating the cost of the ticket rather than requesting a credit note or refund.

"Your support could make a huge difference to our employees and help this beautiful theatre, with over 240 years history in Windsor, survive for the future."