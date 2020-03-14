SITE INDEX

    • Coronavirus cases in Royal Borough rise to four

    George Roberts

    Ascot United order deep clean of ground following coronavirus scare

    The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in the Royal Borough has risen to four.

    Yesterday (Friday), the government confirmed that three more people based in Windsor and Maidenhead have tested positive for COVID-19.

    There had previously only been one confirmed case, which was announced on Monday.

    As of yesterday, there are 797 confirmed cases in the UK, and ten confirmed deaths.

