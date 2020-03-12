Manor Green School reports 'strongly suspected' case of coronavirus

A Maidenhead school will be closed tomorrow (Friday) after a 'strongly suspected case of coronavirus'.

The person it is thought may have COVID-19 is a member of staff at Manor Green School in Elizabeth Hawkes Way, who has not been in school all week.

Parents of children of the affected class will be contacted directly with further information, the school added in a statement today (Thursday).

A full statement from headteacher Joolz Scarlett read: "We have a member of staff with a strongly suspected case of coronavirus.

"She has not been in school all week. Parents of children from the affected class will be contacted directly with further information.

"In conjunction with the local authority and governors we have made the decision to close the school tomorrow for cleaning as a precautionary measure.

"A decision regarding next week will be communicated tomorrow pending further advice from Public Health England."

The school website will be kept up-to-date with information. Visit http://www.manorgreenschool.co.uk/newsletter-section