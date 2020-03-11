Appeal launched after charity box containing cash stolen from Maidenhead taxi company

Police are appealing for witnesses after four people, two aged 'around 12-years-old', stole a charity box containing cash from a Maidenhead taxi company.

The incident occurred at U-Want Taxis in King Street at around 8.30pm on Monday, March 2, when four males were in the taxi office and stole cash from a cardboard charity box on the counter.

This box had approximately £20 inside and was for Helen Douglas House.

The males then got into a taxi and were taken to Slough town centre where they left the taxi without paying.

Two of the males are described as white and aged around 20-years-old. The other two were aged around 12-years-old.

All were wearing tracksuits and had a very similar appearance.

Anyone with any information should call 101 quoting reference 43200072351.