Appeal launched after charity box containing cash stolen from Maidenhead taxi company

12:03PM, Wednesday 11 March 2020
Police are appealing for witnesses after four people, two aged 'around 12-years-old', stole a charity box containing cash from a Maidenhead taxi company.
The incident occurred at U-Want Taxis in King Street at around 8.30pm on Monday, March 2, when four males were in the taxi office and stole cash from a cardboard charity box on the counter.
This box had approximately £20 inside and was for Helen Douglas House.
The males then got into a taxi and were taken to Slough town centre where they left the taxi without paying.
Two of the males are described as white and aged around 20-years-old. The other two were aged around 12-years-old.
All were wearing tracksuits and had a very similar appearance.
Anyone with any information should call 101 quoting reference 43200072351.
