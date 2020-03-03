Podcast: Legal blow for Heathrow and budget approved

The latest episode of the Maidenhead Advertiser News podcast is now online.

This week editor James Preston makes a special appearance to discuss the long-running Heathrow third runway saga, what could come next for Royal Borough residents and what he makes of the response.

The team also discuss the budget, which was approved last week, and consider whether five-hour council meetings are an effective approach when it comes to local democracy and decision making.

