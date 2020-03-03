SITE INDEX

    • Podcast: Legal blow for Heathrow and budget approved

    George Roberts

    Listen to the latest episode of the Maidenhead Advertiser news podcast

    The latest episode of the Maidenhead Advertiser News podcast is now online.

    This week editor James Preston makes a special appearance to discuss the long-running Heathrow third runway saga, what could come next for Royal Borough residents and what he makes of the response.

    The team also discuss the budget, which was approved last week, and consider whether five-hour council meetings are an effective approach when it comes to local democracy and decision making.

    The podcast is available to listen to on Apple's podcast app, simply search 'The Maidenhead Advertiser News Podcast' in the app, or use the link at the bottom of this article. You can also listen on Spotify and Google Podcasts.

    Spotify: spoti.fi/2vF766K

    Google Podcasts: bit.ly/3bN1ZSA

    Apple Podcasts: apple.co/39DkaYO

    Anchor FM: anchor.fm/maidenheadads

