Maidenhead school closes for precautionary clean

A Maidenhead primary is closed ‘for cleaning as a precautionary measure’ today following concern surrounding the coronavirus.

The decision to carry out the clean at St Edmund Campion Catholic Primary School was taken after children who had been on holiday in ‘category two’ areas during half term developed ‘some very mild symptoms’.

The pupils had previously attended the school symptom free following advice published by Public Health England.

Category one areas listed by Public Health England include Wuhan city and Hubei Province in China and any Italian town under containment measures.

Category two areas include northern Italy, China, Cambodia Japan, Malaysia, Singapore, Taiwan, Tailand and Vietnam.

In a statement co-headteacher at the Altwood Road School, Jennifer Camp-Overy said: “A number of our families were holidaying in category two areas over half term.

“Following guidance from Public Health England, children have been attending school as they were symptom free.

“Some very mild symptoms were observed on Thursday so the school is closed for cleaning as a precautionary measure today.

“If this could have been arranged overnight there would have been no reason to close. We will be open on Monday morning as normal.”