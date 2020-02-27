SITE INDEX

Fullscreen
Fri, 28
11 °C
Sat, 29
11 °C
Sun, 01
8 °C
  • Book an Advert
  • Buy a photo
  • Submit a story

    • In pictures: The past, present and future of The Landing development

    In pictures: The past, present and future of The Landing development

    Credit: HUB

    The site of The Landing has been eerily quiet in recent weeks, prompting rumours of a project in trouble, but the developer responsible for the scheme says this is not the case.  

    Damien Sharkey, managing director of developer HUB, says ‘there are no issues with delivering this project from our point of view’.

    At the site he explained the absence of activity and also gave an insight into the design of the scheme, which will redevelop the land bordered by bordered by Queen Street, King Street and Broadway.

    Before demolition began The Landing site used to be home to shops, restaurants and flats. Above was the view from King Street. 

    This is the site now after demolition and enabling works finished ahead of schedule on February 14.

    It is expected the scheme will take three to four years to build. Damien said: “It’s a great location, it’s a brilliant town and we’re very, very excited to be one of the first movers in regenerating Maidenhead town centre.”

    Credit: HUB

    Some residents have criticised the height of the buildings but Damien said ‘the building height here we believe is appropriate’ and says HUB’s priority ensuring ‘what we design is beautiful’.

    Credit: HUB

    What HUB originally designed was ‘a very hard landscape’ according to Damien but in response to people’s calls for ‘green space’ it has been redesigned – ‘creating more of a destination’.

    Credit: HUB

    Most of the retail space is earmarked for food and beverage, Damien said: “So it’s a space we believe people will come to, whether that’s to eat a sandwich at lunch or come to have dinner in the evening.”

    Credit: Google

    Comments

    Leave your comment

    Share your opinions on

    Characters left: 1500

    Paid Stories

    Most read

    Top Ten Articles

    © Copyright 2016 Baylis Media Limited All right reserved