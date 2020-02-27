In pictures: The past, present and future of The Landing development

The site of The Landing has been eerily quiet in recent weeks, prompting rumours of a project in trouble, but the developer responsible for the scheme says this is not the case.

Damien Sharkey, managing director of developer HUB, says ‘there are no issues with delivering this project from our point of view’.

At the site he explained the absence of activity and also gave an insight into the design of the scheme, which will redevelop the land bordered by bordered by Queen Street, King Street and Broadway.

Before demolition began The Landing site used to be home to shops, restaurants and flats. Above was the view from King Street.

This is the site now after demolition and enabling works finished ahead of schedule on February 14.

The Landing site is quiet at the moment, prompting rumours that funding is an issue, but Damien said this is not the case, it is just a matter of following due planning process before construction can begin and HUB is 'looking forward to getting on with it extremely soon' pic.twitter.com/FjYHqY17iV — Georgina Bishop (@GeorginaB_BM) February 21, 2020

Damien says construction cannot start until planning permissions for the buildings are discharged.

It was great to meet Damien Sharkey, managing director of HUB - the developer responsible for The Landing site. He told me all about the scheme which will provide homes, as well as retail and office space, and he gave an idea as to how the various elements will be positioned... pic.twitter.com/y3QznCuGL6 — Georgina Bishop (@GeorginaB_BM) February 21, 2020

This panoramic video of the site includes Damien explaining the position of four buildings providing 429 one, two and three bedroom flats, two office buildings, retail space and a public realm.

It is expected the scheme will take three to four years to build. Damien said: “It’s a great location, it’s a brilliant town and we’re very, very excited to be one of the first movers in regenerating Maidenhead town centre.”

Some residents have criticised the height of the buildings but Damien said ‘the building height here we believe is appropriate’ and says HUB’s priority ensuring ‘what we design is beautiful’.

What HUB originally designed was ‘a very hard landscape’ according to Damien but in response to people’s calls for ‘green space’ it has been redesigned – ‘creating more of a destination’.

Most of the retail space is earmarked for food and beverage, Damien said: “So it’s a space we believe people will come to, whether that’s to eat a sandwich at lunch or come to have dinner in the evening.”

Damien said: “We believe it’s a key route from the station into Maidenhead Town centre and we want to create a real active ground floor.”