    • MAPPED: Closer look at where and when regeneration of Maidenhead is taking place

    Browse developments in Maidenhead via our handy online map.

    Map: Closer look at where and when regeneration of Maidenhead is taking place

    Countryside's 229-home development in York Road

    Maidenhead is undergoing a rapid regeneration programme.

    Schemes including the multi-million pound Braywick Leisure Centre, Chapel Arches, The Landing, and future developments to the Nicholsons Centre are set to change the face of the town.

    Royal Borough leader Cllr Andrew Johnson said last month that we will 'start to see real progress quite soon' as the regeneration of Maidenhead develops.

    To help understand what is happening and where, the Advertiser has created a helpful online map which pinpoints each development, along with pictures and some video.

    Click on each yellow marker on the map below to view every scheme in more detail:

