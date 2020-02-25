CCTV released following Maidenhead burglary

Police have released images of a man they would like to speak to following a burglary in Maidenhead.

Between 3.55am and 4.15am on Friday, January 17, a man gained entry to the Cycle Hub in the Nicholsons Centre.

Once inside he stole a sum of money from the locked premises.

Investigating officer, PC Lam Norman, based at Maidenhead police station, said: “I am appealing to anyone who has information that could assist with this investigation to get in touch.

“If you recognise the man in this CCTV image, or believe it could be you, please come forward.

“You can contact us using our online form or by calling 101 quoting reference number 43200018472.

“Alternatively, you can call the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”