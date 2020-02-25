Ice weather warning issued for Maidenhead, Windsor and Slough

Ice is expected to cause disruption and potential injury across Maidenhead, Windsor and Slough tomorrow (Wednesday).

The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for ice for the entire south of England, which will be in place from midnight tonight until 10am on Wednesday.

A mix of rain and hail showers are forecast to fall overnight, leaving surfaces wet. The temperature is then expected to fall below zero, freezing and forming icy patches in places.

Drivers, cyclists and pedestrians should use caution on untreated roads, pavements and cycle paths, where icy patches could remain for most of the morning.