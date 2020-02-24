Police investigating armed robbery at Cox Green Co-op store

Two men - one in possession of a knife - robbed a supermarket in Cox Green yesterday morning (Sunday).

Police are appealing for information following the armed robbery at the Co-op store in Wessex Way at about 8.25am.

Two men with their faces covered entered the store and demanded money from a member of staff. One of the offenders had a knife.

The pair stole money before fleeing the scene.

A Thames Valley Police spokesman said: "The force is now conducting a thorough investigation, including forensic examinations, house to house enquiries, and taking witness statements.

"Anyone with information is urged to contact the police online, by calling 101 or visiting a police station, quoting reference number 43200062113."