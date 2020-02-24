SITE INDEX

    • Podcast: Street art and council tax controversy

    George Roberts

    Listen to the latest episode of the Maidenhead Advertiser news podcast

    The latest episode of the Maidenhead Advertiser News podcast is now online.

    This week the group discuss the council's controversial proposals to reduce council tax support for its most disadvantaged and vulnerable residents and consider the impact this could have on them, and look at a group of angry taxi drivers who feel they do not have enough spaces to park up while waiting for customers.

    The team then talk about Maidenhead's new street art mural and think about what new art they would like to see in the town.

    The podcast is available to listen to on Apple's podcast app, simply search 'The Maidenhead Advertiser News Podcast' in the app, or use the link at the bottom of this article. You can also listen on Spotify and Google Podcasts.

    Spotify: spoti.fi/2vF766K

    Google Podcasts: bit.ly/3bN1ZSA

    Apple Podcasts: apple.co/39DkaYO

    Anchor FM: anchor.fm/maidenheadads

