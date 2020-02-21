Application to build 10 flats above Poundstretcher in Maidenhead High Street rejected

Plans to build 10 flats above Poundstretcher in Maidenhead High Street were rejected by councillors on Wednesday.

The scheme, which was heard at Maidenhead Development Management Panel, was rejected unanimously by councillors because of concerns that the flats would reduce sunlight to and overlook neighbouring properties.

Sorbon Estates’ representative David Howells said: “The benefits brought about by the scheme outweigh the impacts on 29 High Street [a neighbouring property].

Cllr Josh Reynolds (Lib Dem, Furze Platt) acknowledged that the plans would enhance the ‘ugly’ building already there, but agreed with officers’ recommendation to refuse.

“Generally I like the scheme. It makes an ugly building a lot nicer,” he said.

“But I do think the overlooking of number 29 is a key issue. If this doesn’t get approved tonight then the applicant may wish to go away and solve that issue.”