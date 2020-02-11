Masked robbers steal cash and cigarettes from Maidenhead Co-op

Police are hunting two masked robbers who stole money and cigarettes from a Maidenhead Co-op.

At 9.30pm on Thursday, two men entered the convenience store in Cox Green Lane, going behind the counter and stealing packets of cigarettes and cash from the tills.

Police have released CCTV images of two men they would like to speak to in connection with the incident.

There were staff and customers in the shop, but nobody was injured.

The offenders were both male and had their faces covered.

The first was about 6ft 2ins tall, wearing a black and grey hooded top and black cargo trousers.

The other man was about 5ft 9ins and wore a blue hooded top, green jacket and black trousers.

Investigating officer Detective Constable James Doel, based at Maidenhead police station, said: “I am keen to speak with any further witnesses of this incident or anyone who may have seen the men matching the CCTV images and descriptions in the area at the time to get in touch.

“You can make a report online or call 101 quoting reference 43200042928.

“Alternatively, if you wish to remain 100% anonymous you can call the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”