    • Schools announce closure due to Storm Ciara damage

    David Lee

    Thundery rain weather warning for Maidenhead, Windsor and Slough

    Cox Green School and Desborough College will be closed tomorrow due to damage caused by Storm Ciara.

    Desborough College announced this afternoon it will not be open due to ‘extensive flooding’ at its site in Shoppenhangers Road.

    Storm damage has also forced Cox Green School, in Highfield Lane, to close its doors tomorrow.

