Schools announce closure due to Storm Ciara damage

08:21PM, Sunday 09 February 2020
Cox Green School and Desborough College will be closed tomorrow due to damage caused by Storm Ciara.
Desborough College announced this afternoon it will not be open due to ‘extensive flooding’ at its site in Shoppenhangers Road.
Storm damage has also forced Cox Green School, in Highfield Lane, to close its doors tomorrow.
SCHOOL CLOSURE - MONDAY 10TH FEBRUARY 2020— Desborough College (@DesboroughSch) February 9, 2020
Due to extensive flooding of the school site, the school will be closed to students on Monday 10th February 2020. Work for students will be set via ClassCharts. pic.twitter.com/2TFvi1wAmH
Comments
Paid Stories
Most read
Top Ten Articles
Officers believe the men pictured in the CCTV images may have vital information about the assault.
Police have released CCTV images of a man they would like to speak to in connection with an incident of grievous bodily harm in Maidenhead.