News podcast: not so smart motorways

01:35PM, Friday 07 February 2020
The latest episode of the Maidenhead Advertiser News Podcast is now online.
The reporting team discuss the problems that have arisen over smart motorways and Cookham reporter Georgina Bishop discusses her experience of breaking down on the M4.
The podcast is now available to listen to on Apple's podcast app, simply search 'The Maidenhead Advertiser News Podcast' in the app, or use the link at the bottom of this article. You can also listen on Spotify and Google Podcasts.
Spotify: open.spotify.com/show/6DHXiGmAgahXvKR7mqmkRX
Google Podcasts: www.google.com/podcasts?feed=aHR0cHM6Ly9hbmNob3IuZm0vcy9lZTQzMGI0L3BvZGNhc3QvcnNz
Apple Podcasts: podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/the-maidenhead-advertiser-news-podcast/id1494023832?uo=4
Anchor FM: anchor.fm/maidenheadads
