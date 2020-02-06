Berkshire MS Therapy Centre given £2,000 grant from Louis Baylis Trust

A £2,000 grant from the Louis Baylis Trust will help residents living with multiple sclerosis (MS) gain access to specialised treatment.

Established in 1984, Berkshire MS Therapy Centre has been supported by the Advertiser’s owner for 23 years and offers free treatments to people across Berkshire at its centre in Reading.

It offers a variety of services including one-to-one sessions, pain management, exercise classes, footcare, oxygen treatment and counselling.

“We help people who are newly diagnosed to people who have had MS for a long time,” said Samantha Harper, fundraising manager at Berkshire MS Therapy Centre.

MS is caused by damage to the nerve coverings in the central nervous system which disrupts messages travelling along the nerve fibres.

Alongside physiotherapy, the centre runs exercise classes which are ‘targeted at people with MS’ and helps to boost morale and allows people to interact with others living with the same condition.

Exercise classes include pilates, t’ai chi, yoga and pelvic floor classes.

The sessions ‘put people together who can support each other’.

Berkshire MS Therapy Centre receives no funding from the NHS and is therefore entirely reliant on donations from charitable organisations.

“Thanks to the grant from the Louis Baylis Trust people can get support they need rather than just afford,” Samantha said.

The centre offers treatments and services free of charge, opening access up to ‘everyone even if they cannot pay’.

Support extends to carers of people living with MS, who can attend a lunch group on the second Thursday of every month between noon and 2.30pm.