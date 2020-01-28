News podcast: Parking discounts binned in next year's budget proposal

The reporting team discuss the controversial cuts in the Royal Borough's proposed new budget in the latest episode of the Maidenhead Advertiser News Podcast.

Chief reporter George Roberts is joined by Marlow reporter Kieran Bell, Bray reporter Georgina Bishop and Twyford and Burnham communities reporter Jade Kidd to look at what has been going on in the area.

The podcast is now available to listen to on Apple's podcast app, simply search 'The Maidenhead Advertiser News Podcast' in the app, or use the link at the bottom of this article. You can also listen on Spotify and Google Podcasts.

This week, the reporting team give their thoughts on the proposals for next year's budget, discuss the problems with the town's buses, and look at the Bray DJ who is auctioning what could be the first ever Beatles record played on air.

