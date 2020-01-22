CCTV released after assault outside The Rose pub in Maidenhead

Police have released CCTV images of a man they would like to speak to in connection with an incident of grievous bodily harm in Maidenhead.

At around 2.15am on Saturday, December 21, a man was assaulted outside The Rose pub in King Street.

The victim, a 25-year-old man, suffered a fractured eye socket, a broken nose and multiple lacerations to the face.

He received treatment at Wexham Park Hospital and the Royal Berkshire Hospital, and has since been discharged.

Investigating officer PC Ryan Manville, based at Maidenhead police station, said: “I am releasing these CCTV images as I believe the man pictured may have vital information about the incident.

“I am appealing to anybody who recognises this person, or if you believe you are this person, to please call the 24-hour non-emergency number 101, quoting reference number 43190397916.

“Alternatively, you can make a report online.

“I am also looking to speak to anybody who believes that they may have witnessed this incident who have not yet contacted police to please get in touch.

“I’m particularly keen to speak to two people who were in the outside smoking area of Mojitos at around the time of the incident and could have witnessed what happened.

“I am urging these people to please get in touch with police.”

If you wish to remain anonymous, you can also contact the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.