SITE INDEX

Fullscreen
Mon, 20
6 °C
Tue, 21
6 °C
Wed, 22
8 °C
  • Book an Advert
  • Buy a photo
  • Submit a story

    • CCTV appeal following spate of bike thefts at Maidenhead Railway Station

    CCTV appeal following spate of bike thefts at Maidenhead Railway Station

    British Transport Police (BTP) has released a CCTV image following a spate of bike thefts at Maidenhead Railway station. 

    The latest of six thefts took place on Friday, January 10 at about 4.15pm.

    It is believed at this time that the thefts are all linked.

    Officers believe the man in the image below could have information which will help with the investigation. 

    Anyone who recognises him is asked to contact BTP by texting 61016 or by calling 0800 40 50 40 and quote reference number 1900105866.

    Alternatively, call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

     

    Comments

    Leave your comment

    Share your opinions on

    Characters left: 1500

    Paid Stories

    Most read

    Top Ten Articles

    © Copyright 2016 Baylis Media Limited All right reserved