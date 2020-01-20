CCTV appeal following spate of bike thefts at Maidenhead Railway Station

British Transport Police (BTP) has released a CCTV image following a spate of bike thefts at Maidenhead Railway station.

The latest of six thefts took place on Friday, January 10 at about 4.15pm.

It is believed at this time that the thefts are all linked.

Officers believe the man in the image below could have information which will help with the investigation.

Anyone who recognises him is asked to contact BTP by texting 61016 or by calling 0800 40 50 40 and quote reference number 1900105866.

Alternatively, call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.