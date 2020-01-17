Maidenhead police officer dismissed following misconduct hearing

A Thames Valley Police officer, previously based at Maidenhead, has been dismissed from the force after a public misconduct hearing found he breached the standards of professional behaviour.

PC Richard Wightman was dismissed without notice today (Friday) after a two-day public misconduct hearing.

Allegations that he breached the standards of professional behaviour in relation to discreditable conduct, authority respect and courtesy were all proven and the hearing found his behaviour amounted to gross misconduct.

On July 8, 2019, PC Wightman behaved in an inappropriate manner towards another Thames Valley Police officer, causing her to feel uncomfortable and disturbed.

The behaviour included inappropriate language, and physical contact of a sexual nature. This caused the female officer to feel understandably shocked and upset.

Detective Chief Superintendent Colin Paine, Head of Professional Standards for Thames Valley Police, said: “For the public to have confidence in the police it is vital that officers uphold the professional standards expected of them, particularly when it comes to showing respect to colleagues.

“I give credit to the officer who challenged and reported his behaviour for her courage and integrity; it is never easy to speak up, but it is always right to do so.

“There is no place in Thames Valley Police for someone who behaves in this manner. As such the officer was dismissed and his name will be placed on the College of Policing's barred list which will prevent him seeking employment in another police force.

“I hope that the public will take heart in the fact that Thames Valley Police is prepared to robustly and openly address behaviour that falls short of the high standards expected.”

The hearing took place at Thames Valley Police’s headquarters in Kidlington in front of legally qualified chairperson Mr Michael Salter.