Car owners have been warned to be on their guard following a spate of catalytic converter thefts in Maidenhead.

Honda Jazz, Honda Civic and Toyota Prius cars and two Lexuses are some of the cars to have been targeted, with four converters stolen on Tuesday this week in the Maidenhead and Ascot areas.

This is according to today's neighbourhood alerts, which advise people of small crimes happening in Maidenhead and the surrounding areas.

All Saints Avenue, St Marks Road, Furze Platt Road, Rutland Road and Ascot Road, in Holyport, are some of the areas to be affected this week.

Catalytic converters reduce emissions from three harmful compounds found in car exhausts.

To protect their cars, drivers have been advised to park rearwards against a wall or garage door to make it harder for thieves to jack the rear of the car up and get underneath.

People have also been asked to keep an ear out for thieves - the operation of stealing a converter is known to be loud as the metal exhaust pipe has to be cut through.

Those out and about on the roads should also report any cars with their rears jacked up in a residential location, particularly if they hear a saw or grinder.