Listen to the latest episode of the Maidenhead Advertiser news podcast

The latest episode of the Maidenhead Advertiser News Podcast is now online.

Chief reporter George Roberts is joined by Marlow reporter Kieran Bell and Bray reporter Georgina Bishop to look at what has been going on in the area.

The podcast is now available to listen to on Apple's podcast app, simply search 'The Maidenhead Advertiser News Podcast' in the app. You can also listen on Spotify and Google Podcasts.

This week, the trio discuss the sinkhole that's caused chaos in Maidenhead, complaints about a town centre multi-storey car park and an appeal to find the family of a Second World War pilot shot down over France.

