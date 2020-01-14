SITE INDEX

    • Weather warning in place for Royal Borough, Bucks and Slough

    Met Office warns of yet more thundery showers in Windsor and Maidenhead

    The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for London and South East England tomorrow (Wednesday).

    The Royal Borough, Bucks and Slough are some of the areas likely to be affected, with strong winds expected to cause 'some travel disruption'.

    The warning is in place between 12am and 5am.

    The Met Office has also warned that there could be some short term loss of power.

    Southwesterly winds will gust to 40 to 50 mph inland, while heavy rain may also be an additional hazard.

    Wind will continue to ease from the west during the early hours, the Met Office added.

