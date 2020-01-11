SITE INDEX

Fullscreen
Sat, 11
11 °C
Sun, 12
11 °C
Mon, 13
10 °C
  • Book an Advert
  • Buy a photo
  • Submit a story

    • Firefighters rescue young girl who gets finger trapped in bed frame

    David Lee

    Fire services called to oven fire in Maidenhead

    Firefighters helped a young girl who got her finger trapped in Boyn Hill this morning.

    Crews were called to a house in Boyn Valley Road at 6.30am after a five-year-old girl got her finger wedged in her bed frame.

    Firefighters began cutting away part of the frame while icing the youngster’s finger.

    Once the swelling had reduced she was able to wiggle it free.

    Comments

    Leave your comment

    Share your opinions on

    Characters left: 1500

    Paid Stories

    Most read

    Top Ten Articles

    © Copyright 2016 Baylis Media Limited All right reserved