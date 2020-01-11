Firefighters rescue young girl who gets finger trapped in bed frame

10:25AM, Saturday 11 January 2020
Firefighters helped a young girl who got her finger trapped in Boyn Hill this morning.
Crews were called to a house in Boyn Valley Road at 6.30am after a five-year-old girl got her finger wedged in her bed frame.
Firefighters began cutting away part of the frame while icing the youngster’s finger.
Once the swelling had reduced she was able to wiggle it free.
