Car fire causes disruption at A404 (M) roundabout

A car caught fire on the A404 (M) roundabout in Maidenhead this morning.

Firefighters were called to the blaze by the M4 junction 8/9 at about 6am.

A BMW 3 Series was fully alight when crews arrived and they had to close two lanes of the A404 southbound, approaching the roundabout, while they put out the fire.

Nobody was injured in the incident.