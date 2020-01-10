Car fire causes disruption at A404 (M) roundabout

09:26AM, Friday 10 January 2020
A car caught fire on the A404 (M) roundabout in Maidenhead this morning.
Firefighters were called to the blaze by the M4 junction 8/9 at about 6am.
A BMW 3 Series was fully alight when crews arrived and they had to close two lanes of the A404 southbound, approaching the roundabout, while they put out the fire.
Nobody was injured in the incident.
*New Incident*#M4 J8/9 #Holyport on the roundabout itself a vehicle is on fire, fire services are on scene and dealing, traffic officers are en route thus will advise of any lane closures in a separate tweet, if in the area please approach with caution.— Highways England (@HighwaysEAST) January 10, 2020
