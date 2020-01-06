SITE INDEX

    • Woman arrested following police presence in Furze Platt

    A 29-year-old woman has been arrested following several incidents of assault in Furze Platt.

    It happened on Friday night in the Shifford Crescent area of the town.

    The woman was arrested on suspicion of two counts of assault occasioning actual bodily harm, two counts of assault by beating of an emergency worker and one count of making threats to destroy/damage property.

    She has been released on police bail until Friday, January 31.

